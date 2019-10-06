ValuEngine Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $85.62. 188,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,911. Spire has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Spire by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

