ValuEngine Lowers Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) to Strong Sell

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

FCSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 32,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $28.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.66. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.28.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fibrocell Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 204,015 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

