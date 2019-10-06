ValuEngine Lowers Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE FICO traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.95. The company had a trading volume of 304,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $373.24. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.20 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.83, for a total value of $2,717,280.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.52, for a total transaction of $2,139,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,884 shares of company stock valued at $42,634,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

