ValuEngine Lowers Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.
Cyberark Software stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,988. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.46. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
