ValuEngine Lowers Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,988. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.46. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.