ValuEngine Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 716,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,355. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

