ValuEngine Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $713.45.

NYSE:CMG traded up $8.64 on Wednesday, reaching $823.93. The stock had a trading volume of 282,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,541. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $822.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $23,815,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total transaction of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,037,000 after purchasing an additional 470,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

