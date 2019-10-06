ValuEngine Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNTY. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Century Casinos and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 80,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,873. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $126,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

