ValuEngine Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital cut Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

