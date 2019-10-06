ValuEngine Lowers Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.30. 52,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,174. Atrion has a 52-week low of $659.46 and a 52-week high of $948.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $775.07 and a 200-day moving average of $829.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,652,000 after buying an additional 53,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,659,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,346,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.