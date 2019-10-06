ValuEngine Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,173. Ameren has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Ameren by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Ameren by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.