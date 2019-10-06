ValuEngine Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

