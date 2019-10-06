ValuEngine Downgrades SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of SGRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 3,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,624. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.30. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

In related news, COO Kori Belzer sold 25,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,285.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 52,100 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $62,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,486 shares of company stock valued at $171,584. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

