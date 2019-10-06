ValuEngine Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.07.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 696,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $2,246,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,136.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $164,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,216,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $124,959,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 210.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,658 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,939 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10,941.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 388,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 326,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.