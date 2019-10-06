ValuEngine Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

SIGI traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. 217,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,804. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $708.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,433,000 after buying an additional 63,672 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 979,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 111,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,167,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 264.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 501,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 363,956 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

