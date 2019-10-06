ValuEngine Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.08.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. 295,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $97.59.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,891.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,641. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

