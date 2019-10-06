ValuEngine Downgrades Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of REKR remained flat at $$2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 47,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,028.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

