ValuEngine Downgrades Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 694,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 192,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 75,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

