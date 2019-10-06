ValuEngine Downgrades Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Sell

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.
NEXT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,504. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter worth $63,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextdecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
