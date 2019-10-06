ValuEngine Downgrades Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Sell

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEXT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NEXT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,504. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter worth $63,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

