ValuEngine Downgrades G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to Strong Sell

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ WILC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. G Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.24.

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in G Willi-Food International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in G Willi-Food International by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in G Willi-Food International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.