ValuEngine Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.44.
Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $118.86.
In other Entergy news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Entergy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
