ValuEngine Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $118.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Entergy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

