ValuEngine Downgrades Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EKSO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ EKSO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 136,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,686. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

