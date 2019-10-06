ValuEngine Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $886,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

