ValuEngine Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AUDC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 318,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 130,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,373 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 285,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

