ValuEngine Downgrades Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) to Hold

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 861,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Aqua America has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,247.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,636,000 after buying an additional 3,475,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $463,972,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,210,000 after buying an additional 1,165,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,862,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,402,000 after buying an additional 155,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

