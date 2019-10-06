Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 784,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,958. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

