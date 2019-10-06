Uquid Coin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $836,725.00 and approximately $121,136.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038237 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.05415606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

