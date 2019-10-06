Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup cut their target price on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 1,078,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Upwork has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 61,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $869,296.75. Also, Director Dan Marriott sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $18,072,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,811 shares of company stock valued at $29,280,075 over the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Upwork by 349.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.