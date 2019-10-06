Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:UHT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,041. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.