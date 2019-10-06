Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:UHT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,041. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
