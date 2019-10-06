United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.31% of Coherus Biosciences worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,717 shares of company stock valued at $420,546. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.