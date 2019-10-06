United Services Automobile Association Purchases 5,773 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.11% of OneMain worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,225,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,157,000 after acquiring an additional 606,258 shares during the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 204,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 423,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,473,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

