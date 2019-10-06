United Services Automobile Association Purchases 23,491 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.62% of Vericel worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 152.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $334,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,000 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.63 million, a P/E ratio of -101.57 and a beta of 2.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

