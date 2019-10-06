United Services Automobile Association Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 135,247 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $12,290,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,792.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.