United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.34% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $318,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4,747.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

