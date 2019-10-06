United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Pivotal Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective cut by Pivotal Research from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 2,270,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $419.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 126.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 68.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $8,584,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 196,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 253.9% during the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.