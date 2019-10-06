United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UIHC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Insurance has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

UIHC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 82,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,256. The firm has a market cap of $586.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts predict that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 304,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 183.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

