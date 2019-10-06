Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT Lowered to $19.00 at SunTrust Banks

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

UMPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In related news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 535.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,429,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,080,000 after purchasing an additional 570,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,880,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

