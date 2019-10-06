Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann reissued a positive rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. 386,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 527.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $218,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,874,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,138,000 after purchasing an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,944,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,013,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

