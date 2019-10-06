Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 163,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $129,988.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 126.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.7% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $2,062,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

