Ultimate Secure Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $222.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $150,628.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.