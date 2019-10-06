UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ING Groep from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSE ING traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,966. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 773,585 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in ING Groep by 1,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,231,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

