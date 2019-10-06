UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ING Groep from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.
NYSE ING traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,966. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 773,585 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in ING Groep by 1,347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ING Groep by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,231,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
