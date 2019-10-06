UBS Group Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.58.

KEY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,480,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

