UBS Group Boosts Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $238.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Msci from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.33.

MSCI stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.01. 347,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.38. Msci has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $247.57. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

