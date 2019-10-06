UBS Group AG Acquires 24,704 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

NYSE:FRT opened at $135.93 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $139.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

