Ubiq Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.82 million and $1,167.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

