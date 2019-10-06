U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.09.

SLCA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 1,622,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $622.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

