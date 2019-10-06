Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,939. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Hammond acquired 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 735,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,256,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 712,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

