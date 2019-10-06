Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWO. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, Director Karen Hammond purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,694,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 300.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

