Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE TUP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 368,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 154.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.