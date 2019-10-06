TRON (TRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.00 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Kryptono and OEX. TRON has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $650.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022702 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

