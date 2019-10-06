Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRVG. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Trivago alerts:

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Trivago has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trivago will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.